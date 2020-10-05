MULTIMEDIA

Parents as partners in online learning

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Snack store owner Evangeline Vidal guides her son Calix Jaden Aglibot, who is in Grade 2, through his learning module, given by Highway Hills Integrated School in Mandaluyong City, during an asynchronous learning period at their home on Monday. The school uses Facebook Messenger as their platform for synchronous sessions, where teachers send instructions through the designated subject chat group, due to the limited data capability for video streaming. Some 22.5 million students in public schools resumed studies within their homes for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.