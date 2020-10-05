MULTIMEDIA

Lumad students resume classes in UP Diliman

Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Displaced Lumad children, who are stuck in Manila due to COVID-19 restrictions, attend a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of classes at the University of the Philippines, Diliman in Quezon City, on Monday. More than a hundred indigenous children from Mindanao sought shelter in Manila since 2018 after their schools were closed due to military operations against alleged communist rebels.