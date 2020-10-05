MULTIMEDIA
Lumad students resume classes in UP Diliman
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:30 PM
Displaced Lumad children, who are stuck in Manila due to COVID-19 restrictions, attend a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of classes at the University of the Philippines, Diliman in Quezon City, on Monday. More than a hundred indigenous children from Mindanao sought shelter in Manila since 2018 after their schools were closed due to military operations against alleged communist rebels.
- /news/10/06/20/briones-says-only-half-of-all-ph-learners-went-back-to-private-schools
- /news/10/06/20/duterte-wants-all-seized-shabu-to-be-destroyed
- /entertainment/10/06/20/pinakamasayang-plot-twist-rosanna-roces-son-onyok-reconcile-after-7-years
- /overseas/10/06/20/severity-of-trumps-illness-unclear-4-weeks-ahead-of-election
- /overseas/10/06/20/facebook-belgian-watchdog-face-off-over-who-should-police-company