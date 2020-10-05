Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Finding connection for online learning

Aaron Favila, AP

Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:57 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2020 04:58 PM

Finding connection for online learning

Grade school student Bhea Joy Roxas (left) uses a nearby store's wifi signal so she can join the online opening of classes, while inside a passenger jeepney at the Tandang Sora jeepney terminal in Quezon City, on Monday. Grade and high school students in the Philippines have started classes at home after the pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools.

Read More:  COVID-19 quarantine   general community quarantine   coronavirus   Tandang Sora   jeepney   free wifi   class opening   Quezon City  