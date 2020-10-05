Home > News MULTIMEDIA Finding connection for online learning Aaron Favila, AP Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:57 PM | Updated as of Oct 05 2020 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Grade school student Bhea Joy Roxas (left) uses a nearby store's wifi signal so she can join the online opening of classes, while inside a passenger jeepney at the Tandang Sora jeepney terminal in Quezon City, on Monday. Grade and high school students in the Philippines have started classes at home after the pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools. School funds can be used for teachers' internet costs: DepEd Read More: COVID-19 quarantine general community quarantine coronavirus Tandang Sora jeepney free wifi class opening Quezon City /news/10/05/20/doh-on-more-probes-of-philhealth-mess-duque-innocent/video/news/10/05/20/watch-roque-visits-boracay-his-happy-place/news/10/05/20/ph-to-wait-for-official-study-on-antibody-prescribed-to-covid-19-patient-trump/business/10/05/20/britain-open-to-aussie-style-eu-trade-deal-but-australia-wants-more/business/10/05/20/5-intl-groups-cancel-plans-to-lease-new-clark-city-due-to-covid-19-pandemic-bcda