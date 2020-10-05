MULTIMEDIA

Finding connection for online learning

Aaron Favila, AP

Grade school student Bhea Joy Roxas (left) uses a nearby store's wifi signal so she can join the online opening of classes, while inside a passenger jeepney at the Tandang Sora jeepney terminal in Quezon City, on Monday. Grade and high school students in the Philippines have started classes at home after the pandemic forced remote-learning onto an educational system already struggling to fund schools.