Attending the first day of distance learning

Elementary pupils John Michael Canedo, Grade 7, and her sister Christine Jane, Grade 4, attend their respective online class while helping their mother with her work as a parking attendant along Arroceros Street in Manila, during the class opening for public schools on Monday. Around 22.5 million students in public schools are expected to attend the first day of classes around the country through distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.