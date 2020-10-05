Home  >  News

A call for better connection during online learning

Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:58 PM

Teachers of Sto. Nino National High school in Batangas City climb on their school building's roof to dramatize their call for better mobile data connection as they monitor their students' activities during the school year opening on Monday. The teachers called on telcos to provide better services as millions of students resume their studies through distance learning.

