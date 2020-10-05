Home > News MULTIMEDIA A call for better connection during online learning ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2020 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Teachers of Sto. Nino National High school in Batangas City climb on their school building's roof to dramatize their call for better mobile data connection as they monitor their students' activities during the school year opening on Monday. The teachers called on telcos to provide better services as millions of students resume their studies through distance learning. Read More: Sto. Niño National High School Batangas City mobile data connection distance learning /news/10/06/20/briones-says-only-half-of-all-ph-learners-went-back-to-private-schools/news/10/06/20/duterte-wants-all-seized-shabu-to-be-destroyed/entertainment/10/06/20/pinakamasayang-plot-twist-rosanna-roces-son-onyok-reconcile-after-7-years/overseas/10/06/20/severity-of-trumps-illness-unclear-4-weeks-ahead-of-election/overseas/10/06/20/facebook-belgian-watchdog-face-off-over-who-should-police-company