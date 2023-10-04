Three Filipino fishermen killed off Bajo De Masinloc

MULTIMEDIA

Three Filipino fishermen killed in Bajo De Masinloc incident

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

Survivors carry the remains of three fishermen upon their arrival at Barangay Cato, Infanta, Pangasinan on Tuesday. Three fishermen were killed, including their boat captain, when fishing boat Dearyn was rammed by an unidentified foreign commercial vessel transiting the vicinity waters off Bajo de Masinloc last October 2. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, eleven crew members survived the maritime incident.