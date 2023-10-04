MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for Teachers’ Day protest

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers prepare visual materials showing demands of the education sector at the Quezon City Public School Teachers Association building in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. The group will hold a unity walk and protest action on October 5, marking World Teachers Day, to demand an increase in teachers' wages.

