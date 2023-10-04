MULTIMEDIA
Preparing for Teachers’ Day protest
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 04 2023 02:58 PM
Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers prepare visual materials showing demands of the education sector at the Quezon City Public School Teachers Association building in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. The group will hold a unity walk and protest action on October 5, marking World Teachers Day, to demand an increase in teachers' wages.
- /news/10/04/23/no-movement-of-sbsi-members-while-probe-is-ongoing-denr
- /entertainment/10/04/23/movie-review-ai-annihilation-in-prescient-the-creator
- /sports/10/04/23/marcial-clinches-olympic-berth-to-fight-for-asiad-gold
- /life/10/04/23/meet-the-cast-of-tabing-ilog-the-musical
- /entertainment/10/04/23/look-judy-ann-santos-family-photos-then-and-now