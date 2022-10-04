Home > News MULTIMEDIA Meralco Avenue closed for Metro Manila Subway project Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2022 01:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Traffic enforcers direct motorists with the closure of Meralco Avenue on Tuesday, due to the construction of 2 Metro Manila Subway stations in Pasig City. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the northbound and southbound lanes of Meralco Avenue, from Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard, will be closed from October 3 until 2028. DOTr: Meralco Avenue to be closed to traffic starting Monday Read More: Metro Manila Subway project Pasig City Meralco Avenue /business/10/04/22/australia-hikes-rates-less-than-forecast-boosting-stocks/news/10/04/22/ilang-pinoy-bumida-sa-art-and-expo-sa-hong-kong/news/10/04/22/taiwan-bukas-na-muli-para-sa-mga-turistang-pinoy/sports/10/04/22/pff-eyes-long-term-program-for-futsal/business/10/04/22/bsp-lists-priority-bills-for-19th-congress