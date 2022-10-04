MULTIMEDIA

Meralco Avenue closed for Metro Manila Subway project

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Traffic enforcers direct motorists with the closure of Meralco Avenue on Tuesday, due to the construction of 2 Metro Manila Subway stations in Pasig City. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as the northbound and southbound lanes of Meralco Avenue, from Capitol Commons up to the corner of Shaw Boulevard, will be closed from October 3 until 2028.