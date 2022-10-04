MULTIMEDIA

'Ibigay niyo na ang aming COVID bonus'

ABS-CBN News

Health workers from various private and public hospitals in Metro Manila hold a protest in front of the Department of Health in Sta Cruz, Manila on Tuesday, to question the delayed release of COVID-19 allowances for 2021-2022 and performance-based bonus for the year 2020-2021. The group of protesters expressed concern on DOH’s alleged neglect and blatant disregard of health workers’ safety, protection, rights, and welfare and urged the government to provide higher budget allocation to all government-owned hospitals.