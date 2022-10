A wife’s agony for Percy

MULTIMEDIA

Grieving for Percy

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Liza Mabasa grieves for her husband, radio commentator Percy Lapid whose real name is Percival Mabasa, a day after he was gunned down in Las Pinas City Monday evening.. Mabasa is the second journalist to have died during the Marcos administration, adding to a long list of journalists killed in the country since 1986.