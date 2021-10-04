Isko Moreno, Doc Willie Ong file COCs

Home  >  News

Isko Moreno and Doc Willie Ong file certificates of candidacy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2021 02:25 PM

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso and Dr Willie Ong pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president for the 2022 national election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Moreno, who is running as Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer, said he will be a ‘healing president’ who will work with the current administration and the opposition. 

