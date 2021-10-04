Isko Moreno, Doc Willie Ong file COCs

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Isko Moreno and Doc Willie Ong file certificates of candidacy Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2021 02:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagaso and Dr Willie Ong pose for photos after filing their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president for the 2022 national election at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City. Moreno, who is running as Aksyon Demokratiko's standard bearer, said he will be a ‘healing president’ who will work with the current administration and the opposition. Read More: Halalan2022 COMELEC Commission on Elections filing of COC certificate of candidacy Sofitel tent Isko Moreno Domagoso Doc Willie Ong /video/life/10/04/21/roque-says-oa-to-accuse-him-of-misogyny-at-pageant/life/10/04/21/netizens-make-fun-of-6-hour-long-miss-world-ph-pageant/news/10/04/21/ph-ncr-still-at-moderate-risk-for-covid-19/sports/10/04/21/pba-tnt-yet-to-solve-june-mar-problem-says-reyes/video/news/10/04/21/youth-leader-seeks-safe-virtual-spaces-after-online-sexual-harassment