A day before class opening of PH public schools

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Parents claim Self Learning Modules (SLMs) for their children at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to open School Year 2020-2021 on Monday, Oct. 5.