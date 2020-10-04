Home > News MULTIMEDIA A day before class opening of PH public schools Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2020 12:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parents claim Self Learning Modules (SLMs) for their children at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to open School Year 2020-2021 on Monday, Oct. 5. 'Handang-handa': DepEd says contingencies in place for class opening Read More: COVID-19 quarantine DepEd Department of Education Natipuan Elementary School Nausgbu school opening Self Learning Modules (SLMs) multimedia multimedia photo school opening Philippine public schools opening School Year 2020-2021 /spotlight/10/05/20/the-duterte-administrations-borrowing-spree/sports/10/05/20/nba-finals-banged-up-heat-remain-defiant-despite-2-0-deficit/overseas/10/05/20/trumps-covid-19-condition-improving-may-return-to-white-house-tomorrow-doctors/spotlight/10/05/20/advocates-launch-app-for-rights-with-advice-on-what-to-do-when-arrested/news/10/04/20/opisyal-ng-bian-patay-sa-ambush