Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

A day before class opening of PH public schools

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2020 12:10 PM

A day before class opening of PH public schools

Parents claim Self Learning Modules (SLMs) for their children at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu, Batangas on Sunday. The Department of Education (DepEd) is set to open School Year 2020-2021 on Monday, Oct. 5.

Read More:  COVID-19 quarantine   DepEd   Department of Education   Natipuan Elementary School   Nausgbu   school opening   Self Learning Modules (SLMs)   multimedia   multimedia photo   school opening   Philippine public schools opening   School Year 2020-2021  