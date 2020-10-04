MULTIMEDIA

Cardinal Tagle celebrates Mass after recovering from COVID-19

His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, celebrates a Mass after recovering from COVID-19, at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday. Cardinal Tagle tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival in Manila from Rome on September 11 and was cleared of COVID-19 last September 23, based on a statement issued by Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome.