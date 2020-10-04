Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cardinal Tagle celebrates Mass after recovering from COVID-19 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2020 02:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, celebrates a Mass after recovering from COVID-19, at the Manila Cathedral on Sunday. Cardinal Tagle tested positive for coronavirus upon his arrival in Manila from Rome on September 11 and was cleared of COVID-19 last September 23, based on a statement issued by Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome. Cardinal Tagle now COVID-19-free Tagle urges Filipinos to share God's gifts, love during pandemic Read More: COVID-19 His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle refect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples Manila Cathedral multimedia multimedia photo /news/10/05/20/deped-issues-calendar-grading-guidelines-for-new-school-year/news/10/05/20/public-school-learners-resume-studies-through-distance-learning/spotlight/10/05/20/at-the-edge-of-time-a-litter-of-galactic-puppies/sports/10/05/20/nba-finals-heats-adebayo-neck-dragic-foot-ruled-out-for-game-3/sports/10/05/20/live-blog-la-lakers-vs-miami-heat-2020-nba-finals-game-3