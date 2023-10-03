MULTIMEDIA

Percy Lapid case: Focus on media killings

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines picket in front of the Department of Justice in Manila on Tuesday calling for justice and accountability from the government during the first year anniversary of the killing of radio broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa.

Mabasa was gunned down while on his way home in Las Piñas last year.

Confessed gunman Joel Escorial and three other inmates of the New Bilibid Prison are now serving jail time, while former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his deputy, Ricardo Zulueta, are charged in the conspiracy.