Home > News MULTIMEDIA Active shooting and bombing exercise at the airport Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2023 01:47 PM The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG) conduct a security exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 on Tuesday. The exercise simulates an active shooting and bombing incident within the airport vicinity.