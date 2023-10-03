Home  >  News

Active shooting and bombing exercise at the airport

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2023 01:47 PM

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-ASG) conduct a security exercise at the NAIA Terminal 2 on Tuesday. The exercise simulates an active shooting and bombing incident within the airport vicinity. 

