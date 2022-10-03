Adequate health budget pushed

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers appeal for adequate support from government

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Health workers picket outside the Senate in Pasay City on Monday, calling for adequate funding to support health workers at the front lines against COVID-19, as the Department of Health's 2023 budget goes under review. The protesters also sought the full payment of the One COVID Allowance to health workers and asked lawmakers to investigate the unpaid benefits from 2020 and 2021.