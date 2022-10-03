Adequate health budget pushed

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers appeal for adequate support from government Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2022 06:30 PM | Updated as of Oct 03 2022 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers picket outside the Senate in Pasay City on Monday, calling for adequate funding to support health workers at the front lines against COVID-19, as the Department of Health's 2023 budget goes under review. The protesters also sought the full payment of the One COVID Allowance to health workers and asked lawmakers to investigate the unpaid benefits from 2020 and 2021. Read More: health workers Senate Health Budget One COVID allowance 2023 DOH Budget health workers' benefits COVID-19 allowance protest protest action picket /news/10/03/22/doh-16017-covid-cases-228-deaths-logged-in-past-week/life/10/03/22/ph-bet-is-manhunt-international-2022-1st-runner-up/entertainment/10/03/22/john-prats-fulfills-dream-of-watching-f1-race-in-person/news/10/03/22/sandiganbayan-drops-mike-arroyos-graft-case-over-chopper-deal/news/10/03/22/irr-for-expanded-solo-parents-welfare-act-operational-this-october