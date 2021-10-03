MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off at Manila Bay amid COVID-19 alert level 4

ABS-CBN News

People plunge into the cool water of Manila Bay at the breakwater along Macapagal Boulevard near the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Sunday. Under alert level 4, the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 allows individual outdoor exercises for all ages, regardless of comorbidities or vaccination status, provided that minimum public health standards and precautions such as wearing of face masks, and the maintenance of social distancing protocols are observed.