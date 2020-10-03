Home > News MULTIMEDIA Ready for distribution ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2020 02:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Teachers from the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila organize and distribute stacks of books and modules to parents and guardians on Saturday, two days before public schools begin blended learning classes. The Department of Education is urging parents to avail of the late enrollment process in schools instead of completely skipping the school year. The DepEd has allowed late enrollment until November. 'Mag-late enrollment na lang sa halip na huminto sa pag-aaral' Elderly teachers in PH struggling with new technology for distance learning Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 blended learning public school blended learning blended learning distribution Rafael Palma Elementary School multimedia multimedia photos /news/10/04/20/medical-technologist-na-online-seller-sa-albay-isa-nang-doktor/news/10/04/20/abs-cbns-karen-davila-deo-endrinal-lead-2020-glory-award-recipients/life/10/04/20/look-virtual-pet-blessing-on-world-animal-day/entertainment/10/04/20/netflix-review-gorgeous-ratched-prioritizes-visual-style-over-logical-story/entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea