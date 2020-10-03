Ready for distribution

MULTIMEDIA

Teachers from the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila organize and distribute stacks of books and modules to parents and guardians on Saturday, two days before public schools begin blended learning classes.

The Department of Education is urging parents to avail of the late enrollment process in schools instead of completely skipping the school year. The DepEd has allowed late enrollment until November.