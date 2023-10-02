MULTIMEDIA

Urban poor communities push for decent housing on World Habitat Day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents from urban poor communities hold a protest outside the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) in Quezon City on October 2, 2023, to push for decent housing and affordable amortizations of government housing projects in the country. Approximately 20,000 families are threatened to be displaced by the NLEX Segment 8.2, which aims to extend NLEX eight kilometers from Mindanao Avenue to Congressional Avenue.