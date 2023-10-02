Groups launch donation drive for WPS fisherfolk, frontliners

MULTIMEDIA

Donation drive for West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities launched

Jonathan Cellona, ABS- CBN News

Sen. Risa Hontiveros joins leaders of different social movements during the launching of ‘Atin Ito!,’ an initiative to raise awareness and garner support around the cause and situation of West Philippine Sea fisherfolk communities.

The project, which includes a Christmas donation drive, aims to assist fisherfolk affected by the current situation at the West Philippine Sea, organize an all-civilian supply mission to Ayungin Shoal to deliver some of the donated items to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre.