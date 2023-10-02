Fire razes at least 50 houses in Caloocan

Home  >  News

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2023 04:39 PM

Firefighters contain a fire that reached third alarm at a residential community along 10th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. Around 50 houses have been razed by the fire that started at noon, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. 

