Fire razes at least 50 houses in Caloocan
Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 02 2023 04:39 PM
Firefighters contain a fire that reached third alarm at a residential community along 10th Avenue in Caloocan City on Monday. Around 50 houses have been razed by the fire that started at noon, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.