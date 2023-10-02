MULTIMEDIA
Big waves destroy houses in Tondo
Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 02 2023 05:22 PM
Villagers collect belongings after big waves brought by an approaching typhoon destroyed their homes at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo, Manila on Monday.
PAGASA warned residents in Luzon of possible flash floods and landslides that may be triggered by heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Jenny (International name Koinu), which recently reached typhoon category.
