Climate advocates push for renewable energy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Environmentalists pedal for people and planet Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 02 2022 04:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Bikers and environmentalists negotiate a flyover in Pasig City during the third edition of Pedal for People and Planet event from San Juan City to Pasig City on Sunday. The group of climate advocates called for a rapid shift to 100 percent renewable energy before 2050. Read More: Pedal for People and Planet bike ride climate advocates bike enthusiasts /sports/10/02/22/uaap-undermanned-nu-pulls-away-from-ue/business/10/02/22/presyo-ng-imported-na-de-lata-gatas-tumaas/sports/10/02/22/ncaa-says-no-decision-yet-on-ex-mapua-player-gab-gamboa/sports/10/02/22/ssl-up-avoids-upset-against-perpetual-help/entertainment/10/02/22/jose-javier-reyes-grateful-to-have-oro-plata-mata-on-netflix