Environmentalists pedal for people and planet

Jimmy A. Domingo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2022 04:24 PM

Climate advocates push for renewable energy

Bikers and environmentalists negotiate a flyover in Pasig City during the third edition of Pedal for People and Planet event from San Juan City to Pasig City on Sunday. The group of climate advocates called for a rapid shift to 100 percent renewable energy before 2050. 

