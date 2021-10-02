MULTIMEDIA

Navy secures Harbor Garden Tent perimeter, as Halalan 2022 COC filing continues

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Navy boats secure the perimeter of the Harbor Garden Tent at Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City, as Comelec security stands guard inside the premises on Saturday. The filing of certificates of candidacy for Halalan 2022 is being held at the 2,000 person-capacity Harbor Garden Tent until October 8 instead of the Comelec office to comply with physical distancing protocols as a precaution against COVID-19.