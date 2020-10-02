MULTIMEDIA
Responsive healthcare system demanded
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 02 2020 02:14 PM | Updated as of Oct 02 2020 02:54 PM
Government health workers troop to the Department of Health in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday to demand reforms on the COVID-19 response of the government and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The group called for a free, comprehensive health care thru a national tax-funded health care system and the abolition of Philhealth to reallocate funds to public hospitals and facilities.
- /entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel
- /overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19
- /news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media
- /news/10/03/20/magnitude-46-earthquake-hits-tarlac-no-damage-anticipated
- /sports/10/03/20/tennis-djokovic-takes-trip-into-roland-garros-unknown-against-nadal-fan