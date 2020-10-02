MULTIMEDIA

Responsive healthcare system demanded

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Government health workers troop to the Department of Health in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday to demand reforms on the COVID-19 response of the government and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The group called for a free, comprehensive health care thru a national tax-funded health care system and the abolition of Philhealth to reallocate funds to public hospitals and facilities.