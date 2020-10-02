Home  >  News

Responsive healthcare system demanded

Posted at Oct 02 2020 02:14 PM | Updated as of Oct 02 2020 02:54 PM

Government health workers troop to the Department of Health in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday to demand reforms on the COVID-19 response of the government and the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque. The group called for a free, comprehensive health care thru a national tax-funded health care system and the abolition of Philhealth to reallocate funds to public hospitals and facilities. 

