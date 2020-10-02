MULTIMEDIA
Churchgoers flock to Quiapo on First Friday Mass
Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 02 2020 08:56 AM
Churchgoers flock to Quiapo Church to attend the traditional First Friday Mass. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which houses the famed statue of a Black Jesus, has been holding Holy Mass inside with limited people following physical distancing rules, but this has not stopped other churchgoers from attending Mass outside.
- /entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea
- /sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls
- /entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel
- /overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19
- /news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media