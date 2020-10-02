Home  >  News

Churchgoers flock to Quiapo on First Friday Mass

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 02 2020 08:56 AM

Churchgoers flock to Quiapo Church to attend the traditional First Friday Mass. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which houses the famed statue of a Black Jesus, has been holding Holy Mass inside with limited people following physical distancing rules, but this has not stopped other churchgoers from attending Mass outside.

