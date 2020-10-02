Home  >  News

Boracay is now open

Posted at Oct 02 2020 09:56 AM

A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Boracay on Thursday, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities eased restrictions in the country's number one tourist destination, allowing a limited number of local tourists to visit the island after more than six months of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

