Boracay is now open AFP Posted at Oct 02 2020 09:56 AM A resident wearing a face mask walks along a beach in Boracay on Thursday, the first day of the opening of the island to tourists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities eased restrictions in the country's number one tourist destination, allowing a limited number of local tourists to visit the island after more than six months of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.