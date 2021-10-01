Manny Pacquiao takes a different route

MULTIMEDIA

Famed boxing legend Manny Pacquiao files candidacy for president

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Senator Manny Pacquiao waves from the bus to his supporters as his entourage passes Rizal Park on the way to the filing of his certificate of candidacy for the presidency at the Sofitel Tent on October 1, 2021. The famed boxing legend becomes the first of several presidential aspirants to file for candidacy as the election season officially begins in the Philippines.