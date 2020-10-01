Home  >  News

Gadgets and modules ready for class opening

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 05:02 PM

Parents and guardians claim gadgets and modules for the upcoming online learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Thursday. The use of online learning, TV and radio will serve as supplemental resource to printed modules during the first grading period of School Year 2020-2021 due to capacity and connectivity issues around the country.

