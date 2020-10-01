Home > News MULTIMEDIA Gadgets and modules ready for class opening George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2020 05:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parents and guardians claim gadgets and modules for the upcoming online learning at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Thursday. The use of online learning, TV and radio will serve as supplemental resource to printed modules during the first grading period of School Year 2020-2021 due to capacity and connectivity issues around the country. Online classes in public schools only 'supplementary' in first grading period: DepEd 'Nag-arkila lang ng cp': Online teacher na nahabag sa mga estudyante, umapela para sa gadgets Read More: COVID-19 quarantine online learning blended learning connectivity internet connection gadgets DepEd school opening multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea/sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media