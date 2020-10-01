Home  >  News

Farmers push for economic subsidy

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 02:35 PM

Protesters picket in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the government to prioritize economic aid and production subsidies to farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the Rice Liberalization Law.

