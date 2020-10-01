Home > News MULTIMEDIA Farmers push for economic subsidy Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2020 02:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Protesters picket in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform and Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Thursday. The group urged the government to prioritize economic aid and production subsidies to farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the Rice Liberalization Law. Read More: farmers protest Department of Agrarian Reform Department of Agriculture farmer subsidies multimedia multimedia photo /sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media/news/10/03/20/magnitude-46-earthquake-hits-tarlac-no-damage-anticipated