'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy in Metro Manila takes effect, results in long lines among commuters

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters fall in line to top up or buy new Beep Cards in Caloocan City on the first day of the EDSA Bus Carousel’s implementation of a 'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy on Thursday as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Long lines greeted commuters in several bus stops as they were obligated to purchase the cards costing P180 each, with an initial P100 load, to ride buses. The cost forced some commuters to find alternative means of getting to their destinations as several Filipinos have yet to recover from the financial blow caused by the pandemic.