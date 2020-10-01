Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy in Metro Manila takes effect, results in long lines among commuters Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2020 04:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Commuters fall in line to top up or buy new Beep Cards in Caloocan City on the first day of the EDSA Bus Carousel’s implementation of a 'No Beep Card, No Ride' policy on Thursday as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Long lines greeted commuters in several bus stops as they were obligated to purchase the cards costing P180 each, with an initial P100 load, to ride buses. The cost forced some commuters to find alternative means of getting to their destinations as several Filipinos have yet to recover from the financial blow caused by the pandemic. Ilang commuter umaray sa singil sa Beep card 90,000 businesses remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic Nearly 480,000 OFWs ‘affected’ by COVID-19 pandemic: Labor dep’t Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Beep Card bus EDSA Bus Carousel no Beep Card no ride policy /entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea/sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media