Bulacan pays tribute to 5 fallen rescuers

MULTIMEDIA

Friends and family pay tribute to 5 hero rescuers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Families, friends, colleagues, and supporters attend a mass and tribute as they mourn the death of the 5 Bulacan rescuers at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gym on Friday. George Agustin, Troy Agustin, Jerson Resureccion, Marby Bartolome, and Narciso Calayag Jr. perished in the line of duty as they tried to help flooded residents during the onslaught of super typhoon Karding.