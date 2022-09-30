Home  >  News

Friends and family pay tribute to 5 hero rescuers

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2022 09:27 PM

Bulacan pays tribute to 5 fallen rescuers

Families, friends, colleagues, and supporters attend a mass and tribute as they mourn the death of the 5 Bulacan rescuers at the Bulacan Provincial Capitol Gym on Friday. George Agustin, Troy Agustin, Jerson Resureccion, Marby Bartolome, and Narciso Calayag Jr. perished in the line of duty as they tried to help flooded residents during the onslaught of super typhoon Karding. 

