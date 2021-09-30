Health workers picket outside Senate

MULTIMEDIA

Health workers slam alleged corruption in COVID-19 response

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Health workers picket outside the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City Thursday in condemnation of alleged corruption over the usage of COVID-19 funds. The upper house continues to investigate the irregular dealings involving the Department of Health, Department of Budget and Management, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, and people with links to President Rodrigo Duterte.

