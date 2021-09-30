Health workers picket outside Senate

MULTIMEDIA
Health workers slam alleged corruption in COVID-19 response
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 30 2021 12:30 PM
Health workers picket outside the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City Thursday in condemnation of alleged corruption over the usage of COVID-19 funds. The upper house continues to investigate the irregular dealings involving the Department of Health, Department of Budget and Management, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, and people with links to President Rodrigo Duterte.
