Health workers slam alleged corruption in COVID-19 response

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 12:30 PM

Health workers picket outside Senate

Health workers picket outside the Philippine Senate building in Pasay City Thursday in condemnation of alleged corruption over the usage of COVID-19 funds. The upper house continues to investigate the irregular dealings involving the Department of Health, Department of Budget and Management, Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, and people with links to President Rodrigo Duterte. 
 

