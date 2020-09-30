Home  >  News

Pasay jeepney drivers receive relief packs

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2020 03:23 PM

Pasay jeepney drivers receive relief packs

Jeepney drivers plying different routes in Pasay City receive relief packs from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and FBM Technology Solutions Inc. at the Philippine National School for the Blind in Pasay City on Wednesday. The local government of Pasay coordinated the distribution of food packs, hygiene kits and personal protective equipment for the drivers affected by the suspension of public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

