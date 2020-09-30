Meet-and-greet for SY 2020-2021 opening

MULTIMEDIA

English teacher Pauline Marasigan-Romero talks to her pupils at Rafael Palma Elementary School during their online meet-and-greet from her home in Paco, Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for the opening of classes on Oct. 5. Around 24.6 million students have enrolled for the upcoming school year, with 22.4 million going to public schools, according to the Education department. The DepEd encourages parents of around 3 million still unenrolled learners to register their children.