Home > News MULTIMEDIA Meet-and-greet for SY 2020-2021 opening ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2020 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest English teacher Pauline Marasigan-Romero talks to her pupils at Rafael Palma Elementary School during their online meet-and-greet from her home in Paco, Manila on Wednesday, in preparation for the opening of classes on Oct. 5. Around 24.6 million students have enrolled for the upcoming school year, with 22.4 million going to public schools, according to the Education department. The DepEd encourages parents of around 3 million still unenrolled learners to register their children. DepEd to discourage use of printed modules for students with gadgets 3 million still unenrolled: DepEd convincing parents to register kids for new school year Read More: COVID-19 online learning Rafael Palma Elementary School DepEd /news/09/30/20/public-school-teachers-to-get-p1500-in-incentives/overseas/09/30/20/japan-us-astronauts-ready-to-fly-in-oct-31-spacex-mission/news/09/30/20/cayetano-offers-to-resign-as-speaker-house-immediately-rejects-move/news/09/30/20/philippines-covid19-cases-coronavirus-infections-tally-update/business/09/30/20/online-dating-banking-and-shopping-top-pinoys-cybersecurity-concerns-survey