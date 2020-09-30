MULTIMEDIA

LTFRB approves resumption of 12 modified bus routes

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers take their ride at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange in Parañaque City on Wednesday, which remains without buses plying the recently allowed provincial routes by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). The agency recently announced the resumption of modified provincial Public Utility Bus (PUB) routes to different towns and cities in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna starting September 30, 2020.