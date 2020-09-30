MULTIMEDIA

'Dyipni Maki' rolls out in Makati

Teachers load books onto jeepneys at the Makati Elementary School that serves as staging area for the local government’s Dyipni Maki project, on Wednesday. The jeepneys will be deployed to the city's barangays as mobile learning hubs equipped with laptops, internet connection, books, and supplementary materials that students and parents can borrow. The project also aims to help displaced teachers and jeepney drivers due to the pandemic by hiring them for it.