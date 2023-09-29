MULTIMEDIA
Global campaign to make US pay climate reparations
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2023 01:57 PM | Updated as of Sep 29 2023 02:24 PM
Protesters carry placards and shout slogans as they hold a march from Plaza Miranda to Liwasang Bonifacio on Friday. The groups joined climate campaigners in Dhaka, Lahore and Kathmandu urging the US government to deliver climate finance to small nations, in light of the United States being one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
