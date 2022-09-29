Waiting to clean up Karding debris

MULTIMEDIA

Sharing a light moment

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A child waves at a woman as informal settlers wait for the weather to clear on Thursday before dealing with mud and debris brought by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its height, brought heavy rains, flooding low-lying communities, and far left 11 people dead and some P2 billion worth of agricultural damage, according to authorities.