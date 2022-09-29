Waiting to clean up Karding debris

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sharing a light moment Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2022 08:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child waves at a woman as informal settlers wait for the weather to clear on Thursday before dealing with mud and debris brought by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its height, brought heavy rains, flooding low-lying communities, and far left 11 people dead and some P2 billion worth of agricultural damage, according to authorities. Deaths due to 'Karding' now at 11; 6 remain missing PAGASA expects 6 to 9 more cyclones this year Read More: Karding PH Typhoon Karding Super Typhoon Karding Karding aftermath San Mateo Rizal informal settlers /sports/09/29/22/spikers-turf-nu-downs-cignal-moves-closer-to-title/sports/09/29/22/nba-curry-says-teams-reloading-to-dethrone-warriors/sports/09/29/22/uaap-adamsons-lastimosa-sets-sights-on-finals/news/09/29/22/ph-wagi-bilang31stttg-travel-awards-2022-destination-of-the-year/news/09/29/22/filcom-qatar-nagpasalamat-sa-outgoing-labor-attache