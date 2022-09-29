Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Sharing a light moment

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 08:01 PM

Waiting to clean up Karding debris

A child waves at a woman as informal settlers wait for the weather to clear on Thursday before dealing with mud and debris brought by Typhoon Karding in San Mateo, Rizal. Karding, classified as a super typhoon at its height, brought heavy rains, flooding low-lying communities, and far left 11 people dead and some P2 billion worth of agricultural damage, according to authorities. 

Read More:  Karding PH   Typhoon Karding   Super Typhoon Karding   Karding aftermath   San Mateo   Rizal   informal settlers  