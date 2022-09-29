Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Vaccine Caravan for the homeless

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 01:45 PM

Vaccine Caravan for the homeless

A teenage girl stands beside their makeshift shelter after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago, Quezon City on Thursday. Along with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH hopes to address other health concerns and issues of the homeless families such as malnutrition and routine immunization. 

Read More:  DOH   Department of Health   Vaccine Caravan   COVID-19 booster  