MULTIMEDIA
Vaccine Caravan for the homeless
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2022 01:45 PM
A teenage girl stands beside their makeshift shelter after being inoculated with a COVID-19 booster shot in Scout Santiago, Quezon City on Thursday. Along with the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, the DOH hopes to address other health concerns and issues of the homeless families such as malnutrition and routine immunization.
