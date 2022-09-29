Home  >  News

Climate activists picket ADB Annual Meeting

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2022 03:21 PM

Climate activists burst balloons symbolizing fossil fuel projects during a rally in front of the Asian Development Bank headquarters during its 55th Annual Meeting in Mandaluyong City Thursday. The protesters called on the ADB to stop financing energy projects using fossil fuels and peddling false solutions to the climate crisis. 

