PWD registers to vote for 2022 election

PWDs right to vote
Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2021 11:58 AM
Person with disability (PWD) Jallen Barromeharito, 18 years old and first time voter, arrives at a voters registration site aided with a skateboard at Otis, Paco, Manila on Wednesday. The Commission on Elections earlier expressed commitment on providing PWDs better access during the country’s electoral processes to exercise their right of suffrage.
