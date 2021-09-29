PWD registers to vote for 2022 election

MULTIMEDIA

PWDs right to vote

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Person with disability (PWD) Jallen Barromeharito, 18 years old and first time voter, arrives at a voters registration site aided with a skateboard at Otis, Paco, Manila on Wednesday. The Commission on Elections earlier expressed commitment on providing PWDs better access during the country’s electoral processes to exercise their right of suffrage.