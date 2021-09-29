COMELEC extends voters registration until Oct 30

MULTIMEDIA

Youth rejoice over extension of voters registration

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Youth groups celebrate the extension of voters' registration in front of the Commission on Elections' satellite office in Quezon City Wednesday. Comelec is extending voters' registration from October 11 to 30 in response to public clamor, as lines build up in registration centers due to office closures in areas under COVID-19 lockdown the past months.