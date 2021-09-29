COMELEC extends voters registration until Oct 30

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Youth rejoice over extension of voters registration Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2021 11:36 AM | Updated as of Sep 29 2021 12:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Youth groups celebrate the extension of voters' registration in front of the Commission on Elections' satellite office in Quezon City Wednesday. Comelec is extending voters' registration from October 11 to 30 in response to public clamor, as lines build up in registration centers due to office closures in areas under COVID-19 lockdown the past months. Read More: Halalan2022 voter registration Akbayan Youth First Time Voters Network COMELEC Commission on Elections /sports/09/29/21/pacquiao-retires-from-boxing-as-he-eyes-presidency/entertainment/09/29/21/jaya-magbabalik-trabaho-sa-amerika/life/09/29/21/miss-universe-ph-2021-to-have-live-audience-in-bohol/spotlight/09/29/21/china-curbs-pop-culture-in-bid-to-control-youth/sports/09/29/21/ph-teams-arrive-in-thailand-for-asian-womens-club-tilt