Artist Bree Jonson laid to rest in Davao

Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2021 05:38 PM

Bree Jonson laid to rest

Loved ones pay their last respects as artist Bree Jonson is laid to rest at the Davao Memorial Park in Davao City on Wednesday. Jonson was found dead in a La Union hotel on Sept. 18 with her last companion Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire and former trade minister Bobby Ongpin, who claimed she committed suicide. The artist’s family refutes this statement.

