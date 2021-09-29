Home > News MULTIMEDIA Artist Bree Jonson laid to rest in Davao Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2021 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Loved ones pay their last respects as artist Bree Jonson is laid to rest at the Davao Memorial Park in Davao City on Wednesday. Jonson was found dead in a La Union hotel on Sept. 18 with her last companion Julian Ongpin, son of billionaire and former trade minister Bobby Ongpin, who claimed she committed suicide. The artist’s family refutes this statement. Duterte offered help to family of artist Bree Jonson, lawyer says Read More: Bree Jonson Julian Ongpin funeral Bree Jonson funeral Davao Bree Jonson laid to rest Bree Jonson death /business/09/29/21/dagdag-kapasidad-sa-mgabakunado-itinutulak/overseas/09/29/21/kremlin-blasts-youtube-for-censorship/entertainment/09/29/21/bgyo-bini-to-drop-albums-a-week-apart-in-october/sports/09/29/21/eumir-marcial-receives-funding-for-grassroots-program/news/09/29/21/lawyer-accuses-hontiveros-of-bribing-pharmally-witness