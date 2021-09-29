Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baclaran devotees offer prayers amid COVID-19 pandemic Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2021 06:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on Wednesday, two days before the pilot implementation of Alert Level 4 in the capital region is set to end. The 5-tier COVID-19 response strategy seeks to stimulate the country’s pandemic-hit economy after different forms of lockdowns, even as the Philippines fell to the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking this month. Philippines drops to bottom of Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Ranking Total COVID-19 deaths top 38,000; DOH logs 12,805 new infections With positive indications, MMDA chief sees Metro Manila easing to Alert Level 3 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Baclaran Church Alert Level 4 prayer /sports/09/29/21/eumir-marcial-receives-funding-for-grassroots-program/news/09/29/21/lawyer-accuses-hontiveros-of-bribing-pharmally-witness/entertainment/09/29/21/andi-eigenmann-cherishes-reunion-with-ellie/news/09/29/21/psg-naghahanda-sa-posibleng-paghain-ng-kandidatura-ni-duterte/classified-odd/09/29/21/smuggler-caught-with-kilo-of-gold-paste-in-rectum