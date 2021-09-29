MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran devotees offer prayers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People offer prayers at the Baclaran Church on Wednesday, two days before the pilot implementation of Alert Level 4 in the capital region is set to end. The 5-tier COVID-19 response strategy seeks to stimulate the country’s pandemic-hit economy after different forms of lockdowns, even as the Philippines fell to the bottom of Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking this month.