'Balik pasadang ligtas'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Representatives of the National Confederation of Transportworkers’ Union (NCTU) hold a creative protest calling for “Balik Pasadang Ligtas!” outside the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The group of jeepney drivers filed a petition at the high court asking the government to allow the return of jeepney operation in Metro Manila even as COVID-19 quarantine measures remain in place.



