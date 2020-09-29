Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Balik pasadang ligtas' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 29 2020 01:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Representatives of the National Confederation of Transportworkers’ Union (NCTU) hold a creative protest calling for “Balik Pasadang Ligtas!” outside the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The group of jeepney drivers filed a petition at the high court asking the government to allow the return of jeepney operation in Metro Manila even as COVID-19 quarantine measures remain in place. Metro Manila, other areas to stay under GCQ in October Read More: COVID-19 general community quarantine ational Confederation of Transportworkers’ Union NCTU Balik pasadang ligtas multimedia multimedia photo /news/09/29/20/basilan-state-university-bill-hurdles-final-reading-at-house/news/09/29/20/groups-worry-over-mandatory-isolation-in-facilities-warn-of-patients-refusing-testing/business/09/29/20/list-globe-says-rolling-out-5g-in-more-metro-manila-areas/news/09/29/20/mga-bibisita-sa-mga-sementeryo-sa-san-juan-dapat-munang-magpa-schedule/entertainment/09/29/20/gloc-9-naglabas-ng-bagong-awiting-tanan-kasama-si-lirah