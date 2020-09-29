Home  >  News

'Balik pasadang ligtas'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2020 01:51 PM

Representatives of the National Confederation of Transportworkers’ Union (NCTU) hold a creative protest calling for “Balik Pasadang Ligtas!” outside the Supreme Court in Manila on Tuesday. The group of jeepney drivers filed a petition at the high court asking the government to allow the return of jeepney operation in Metro Manila even as COVID-19 quarantine measures remain in place.


 

