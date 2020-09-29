MULTIMEDIA
Molecular diagnostic lab opens in Pasay
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2020 08:06 PM
Medical technologists work at The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City, on Tuesday. The private facility, which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease.
- /business/09/29/20/vietnams-economy-grows-again-resisting-global-pandemic-downturn
- /news/09/29/20/bote-ng-alcohol-sumabog-sa-loob-ng-kotse-sa-rizal
- /entertainment/09/29/20/are-they-getting-married-kathryn-bernardo-daniel-padilla-break-silence
- /business/09/29/20/pasay-city-studies-proposals-allowing-some-businesses-to-operate-at-full-capacity-under-gcq
- /entertainment/09/29/20/watch-billy-crawford-in-tears-as-he-says-goodbye-to-vice-ganda-following-network-transfer