Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Molecular diagnostic lab opens in Pasay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 29 2020 08:06 PM

Molecular diagnostic lab opens in Pasay

Medical technologists work at The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic, a molecular diagnostic laboratory in Pasay City, on Tuesday. The private facility, which can process 2,000 tests per day, partnered with the local government to accommodate individuals wishing to get tested for the coronavirus disease. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   coronavirus testing facility   molecular diagnostic laboratory   The Lord’s Grace Medical and Industrial Clinic     