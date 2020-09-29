MULTIMEDIA

Lining up in UP-PGH for medical assistance

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People queue outside of the Medical Social Services Assistance Office of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Padre Faura, Manila on Tuesday. PGH, the biggest modern government tertiary hospital in the country, provides services to at least 600,00 patients yearly, 80 percent of which are indigent Filipinos.