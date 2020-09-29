MULTIMEDIA
Lining up in UP-PGH for medical assistance
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2020 03:53 PM
People queue outside of the Medical Social Services Assistance Office of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Padre Faura, Manila on Tuesday. PGH, the biggest modern government tertiary hospital in the country, provides services to at least 600,00 patients yearly, 80 percent of which are indigent Filipinos.
