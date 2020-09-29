Home  >  News

Discussing the House Speakership

Courtesy of Sen. Bong Go

Posted at Sep 29 2020 10:52 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco on Tuesday regarding the term-sharing agreement for the speakership which the president brokered in 2019 as Senator Bong Go looks on. This was hours before Velasco secured the post and is due to take over on Oct. 14, according to a source from the Velasco camp.

