Valenzuela fire reaches Task Force Bravo

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2023 06:39 PM

Firefighters put out a blaze that hit the Herco Trading warehouse containing tools and chemicals in Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The blaze reached Task Force Bravo, the highest fire alarm, around 3:40 p.m., prompting the evacuation of at least 118 families near the warehouse. 

