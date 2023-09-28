MULTIMEDIA

Valenzuela fire reaches Task Force Bravo

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Firefighters put out a blaze that hit the Herco Trading warehouse containing tools and chemicals in Bagbaguin, Valenzuela City on Thursday. The blaze reached Task Force Bravo, the highest fire alarm, around 3:40 p.m., prompting the evacuation of at least 118 families near the warehouse.